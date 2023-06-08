A Montana man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in western North Dakota's McKenzie County, the same day a truck driver died in the county after suffering a medical emergency while on the road.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Central time Wednesday on a county road 14 miles northwest of Watford City. A westbound car driven by Clay Youngbird, 28, of Sidney, Montana, entered the eastbound lane and collided head-on with an oncoming pickup truck driven by Colton Wood, 31, of Williston, according to the Highway Patrol.

The car rolled in the ditch, and Youngbird was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Wood was taken to a medical facility with what the Patrol said were minor injuries.

The second incident happened about 7:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 85 about 12 miles west of Watford City. David Jordann was found unconscious inside a semitrailer that had gone in the ditch. He was taken to a Watford City hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Patrol reported.