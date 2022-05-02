2 arrested in Standing Rock shooting

FBI agents have arrested two people after a child was injured in a shooting on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.
Officers responded Friday to a residence in Little Eagle, South Dakota, according to a BIA spokesperson. The child was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, the agency said.
The bureau did not release the names of the suspects nor the name or exact age of the child, who the spokesperson said was inside the house when shots were fired into the home. The bureau did not say what led to the incident.