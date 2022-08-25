2 arrested in shots-fired incident at UTTC; no injuries reported

Two Minnesota men were arrested Thursday after authorities responded to a call that shots had been fired on the United Tribes Technical College campus in Bismarck.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Burleigh County sheriff’s deputies and Bismarck police arrested Damion Proffit, 32, and Devin Proffit, 29, on suspicion of terrorizing and aggravated reckless endangerment, according to the sheriff's department. The two are not UTTC students, college spokesman Brent Kleinjan said. He referred further questions to law enforcement.

Officers responded to the campus about 5:45 a.m. Thursday. A short time later they found a vehicle fitting the description provided to them and arrested the men as they were walking away from it in the area of 1119 University Drive.

College President Leander McDonald in a statement said he was “greatly disappointed to hear of the vandalism and shots-fired incident.” The college’s Safety and Security staff and sheriff’s department will perform an increased number of patrols on the campus, McDonald said. He did not elaborate on the vandalism.

"I am pleased to share that everyone is safe," McDonald said.

The sheriff’s department investigation is still underway, and further details weren't immediately released. The public is not at any risk, the department said.

UTTC is run by the five federally recognized tribes in North Dakota.