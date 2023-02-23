Morton County authorities have charged two Mandan men with felony drug possession after a traffic stop led to the alleged discovery of 4 pounds of methamphetamine.

Michael Dickenson, 42, and Kurtis Tuttle, 57, were arrested Sunday by sheriff's deputies, according to an affidavit. Dickenson is charged with felony possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, court records show. Tuttle faces those charges and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Tuttle was the driver of a vehicle stopped about 3 a.m. Sunday for a lane violation on Interstate 94 near Glen Ullin, according to an affidavit. Deputies became suspicious after observing the men’s actions and noting that their comments about their trip did not match. Tuttle said the two went to Washington for a few hours, slept in a hotel and were returning to the Bismarck-Mandan area. Dickenson told deputies they’d been in Oregon for four days, the document states.

A search of the vehicle yielded the meth, two handguns, a glass pipe and 100 grams of cannabis, the affidavit states. The drug charge carries a possible 10-year prison term upon conviction. Attorneys listed for the men in court documents did not immediately respond to requests for comment.