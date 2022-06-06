15-year-old dies in crash on Bismarck's Century Avenue

A 15-year-old Bismarck boy died from injuries suffered Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in which speed played a factor, according to Bismarck police.
Police say the boy was driving east in a pickup truck near the intersection of Century Avenue and Ontario Lane at about 10:30 p.m. A Bismarck woman, 45-year-old Jolene Stockert, was westbound making a left turn to go south on Ontario Lane. The pickup struck the back passenger portion of her car, police said.
The teen was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital. Stockert was not injured. Police under state law cannot release the name of a juvenile killed in a crash.
Speed “appears to be a significant factor in the crash,” police say. The pickup after impact spun out and hit a utility pole several hundred feet east of the intersection, according to Lt. Jeff Solemsaas of the department’s traffic unit.
The crash is under investigation.