12-vehicle pileup reported on foggy Highway 52

Only minor injuries were reported after a 12-vehicle pileup amid heavy fog on U.S. Highway 52 between Minot and Velva.

Four commercial motor vehicles and eight passenger vehicles crashed at 8 a.m. Thursday, about a mile southeast of Sawyer, the Highway Patrol reported. The agency said "significantly reduced visibility" due to the fog led to the incident.

A school bus and an Air Force bus, each carrying passengers, were in the vicinity at the time but were not involved in the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Ward County Sheriff’s Office and Velva Ambulance also responded to the scene.