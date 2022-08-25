 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

12-vehicle pileup reported on foggy Highway 52

  • 0

Only minor injuries were reported after a 12-vehicle pileup amid heavy fog on U.S. Highway 52 between Minot and Velva.

Four commercial motor vehicles and eight passenger vehicles crashed at 8 a.m. Thursday, about a mile southeast of Sawyer, the Highway Patrol reported. The agency said "significantly reduced visibility" due to the fog led to the incident.

A school bus and an Air Force bus, each carrying passengers, were in the vicinity at the time but were not involved in the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Ward County Sheriff’s Office and Velva Ambulance also responded to the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump die-hard Roger Stone says it's time to move on from 2020 election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News