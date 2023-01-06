10-year sentence dealt in 2021 reservation beating death

The second of two men who pleaded guilty in the 2021 beating death of a man on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Edward Finley Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in September, court records show. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor at a Wednesday hearing further sentenced Finley to three years on supervised release, and ordered him to pay $13,000 in restitution. A charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.

Finley and Kenneth Grady, both 31, caused the death of Valentino White Jr., 38, by punching and kicking him at a residence in New Town during an attack that lasted more than a minute, according to an FBI affidavit.

White at one point on Oct. 10 allegedly was upset with another man and pulled a knife, the affidavit states. Later that night Finley allegedly punched White and knocked him off a chair. White tried to fight back, and onlookers told authorities Finley and Grady punched and kicked him in the head during the altercation.

White suffered severe brain injuries, according to federal authorities. He was declared brain dead on Oct. 11 and later removed from life support, documents state. He died on Oct. 12.

Grady in September pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to court records. He received the same sentence as Finley.