A Gackle man who pleaded guilty to driving a combine drunk and killing a South African farmhand has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Ryan Storbeck, 42, faced a possible five-year prison term on a felony negligent homicide charge stemming from the death of Johannes Steenberg. Southeast District Judge Troy LeFevre handed down the sentence Tuesday after hearing a spokesman say Steenberg's family has forgiven Storbeck for his part in the incident last fall.

“We do recognize he was under the influence of alcohol at the time, but we are of the mindset that we’ve obtained forgiveness from God and we also would like to grant that to Ryan and ask that the court be lenient on his sentencing,” said Vaughan Sparrow, Steenberg’s brother-in-law.

Authorities said Storbeck was drunk while driving a combine that struck Steenberg on Sept. 6, 2022. A deputy Stutsman County sheriff who responded to the scene northeast of Gackle at about 5:40 p.m. that day stated in an affidavit there was evidence that Steenberg’s head had been crushed between the header of a combine and the wheel of a grain cart.

Storbeck also was sentenced on charges of DUI and false reports to law enforcement. His blood alcohol content at 8:30 p.m. the day of the incident was 0.11%, and at 9:18 it was 0.09%, according to the affidavit. The legal limit for driving is 0.08%. Storbeck initially told officials he hadn’t been drinking but later allegedly admitted to drinking a six-pack or 12-pack of beer. He allegedly told authorities “they usually start with a 30-pack and today they ran out before they started combining,” the document states.

Storbeck told LeFevre he’s been an alcoholic most of his life. Given that he is experienced in farmwork it was “irresponsible and stupid” to have been drinking that day, he told the judge. He said he was unsure how a reference to usually starting a day with a 30-pack of beer was made in the deputy's affidavit but said, “I should have been the responsible one and neither one of us should have had any alcohol."

“The alcoholic in me didn’t see it that way at that time,” he said.

Steenberg kept coming back to North Dakota to help Storbeck because “he didn’t want to leave me by myself,” Storbeck said.

“He was my best friend and part of my family,” Storbeck said, adding that the support he’s received from the community and Steenberg’s family is “very powerful.” He said he has been sober since the incident.

LeFevre said he recognized there was no intent on Storbeck’s part but said there was negligence. Storbeck had a DUI conviction in 2018 and “for some people that’s the light bulb moment, that’s the wake-up call where their drinking crosses the line,” the judge said.

“We’re here because at least perhaps in part due to the lack of sobriety,” LeFevre said. “This court does need to hold you accountable for those actions.”

Storbeck must spend two years on supervised probation after his release. The judge also ordered Storbeck to pay $1,360 in fines and court costs. He handed down nine-day sentences for the DUI and false reporting charges and gave Storbeck credit for nine days served. LeFevre ordered Storbeck to begin serving his negligent homicide sentence immediately.