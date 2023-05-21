A two-vehicle crash involving a Mandan police officer sent the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital Saturday evening.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred about 6:15 p.m. in southwest Mandan, according to the Mandan Police Department. The officer was not injured. The department did not elaborate on the condition of the other driver.

Further details of the crash and names of the people involved weren't immediately released. A Police Department spokesman on Sunday said any further updates would come from the Patrol.