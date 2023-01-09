$1,800 taken in Bismarck bank robbery, police say

A man accused of robbing a Bismarck bank next door to his place of employment allegedly handed a teller a note saying he had a gun, then made off with about $1,800.

Police after the Friday incident at the Wells Fargo location on East Interstate Avenue found in the car of Victor Velazquez, 29, “a large amount” of cash in the denominations taken from the bank, according to an affidavit.

Velazquez made his initial court appearance Monday on charges of robbery and terrorizing. No attorney is listed for him in court documents. Bond was set at $50,000.

Velazquez about 2:30 p.m. Friday allegedly handed a Wells Fargo teller a plastic bag and a note that said, “Stay calm this is a robbery. Empty till into bag I have a gun.” He then told the teller to quit stalling and that he didn’t want to hurt anybody, and made a motion as if to grab a gun from inside his jacket, according to the affidavit.

Police say surveillance video from the Quality Inn just south of the bank -- the hotel where Velazquez worked -- shows he was wearing multiple clothing items that matched those worn by the robbery suspect. He left work about an hour before the robbery. He was arrested Friday night near his North Ninth Street home, in a car also seen in surveillance video, the affidavit says. Police used parole documents to locate his home. The affidavit does not state that police found a weapon.

Velazquez pleaded guilty in a June 2018 armed robbery at a Riddle’s Jewelry store in Fargo. He was sentenced in January 2019 to serve four years in prison. He is now on probation for that crime.