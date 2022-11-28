 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AARP meeting set in advance of Legislature

  • 0

AARP North Dakota is hosting a public meeting in Bismarck as the 2023 legislative session nears.

The meeting is from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at Laughing Sun Brewing, 1023 E. Front Ave. It's free. Registration is encouraged, at https://events.aarp.org/OnTapBismarck.

“Not only will community members have a chance to connect in person with their legislators, we’ll discuss some of the opportunities legislators have to address the issues North Dakotans 50 and over have made clear influenced their votes in the November election,” AARP State Director Josh Askvig said.

AARP asked North Dakota voters 50 and older in September what issues were important to them. The top three were protection from fraud and scams, reducing the cost of prescription drugs, and protecting the public pension benefits for state and local public employees. Other issues cited by those who took the survey were protecting Medicare and Social Security benefits, and living independently in home as they age.

People are also reading…

All of those topics will be discussed Wednesday, according to AARP, a nonprofit that advocates for people 50 and older.

The 2023 Legislature begins Jan. 3.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Probation ordered in fentanyl case

Probation ordered in fentanyl case

A Bismarck woman who told police in August that she’d sold 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills and used some of the profits to buy a designer wallet wi…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News