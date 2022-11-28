AARP meeting set in advance of Legislature

AARP North Dakota is hosting a public meeting in Bismarck as the 2023 legislative session nears.

The meeting is from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at Laughing Sun Brewing, 1023 E. Front Ave. It's free. Registration is encouraged, at https://events.aarp.org/OnTapBismarck.

“Not only will community members have a chance to connect in person with their legislators, we’ll discuss some of the opportunities legislators have to address the issues North Dakotans 50 and over have made clear influenced their votes in the November election,” AARP State Director Josh Askvig said.

AARP asked North Dakota voters 50 and older in September what issues were important to them. The top three were protection from fraud and scams, reducing the cost of prescription drugs, and protecting the public pension benefits for state and local public employees. Other issues cited by those who took the survey were protecting Medicare and Social Security benefits, and living independently in home as they age.

All of those topics will be discussed Wednesday, according to AARP, a nonprofit that advocates for people 50 and older.

The 2023 Legislature begins Jan. 3.