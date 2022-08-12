AARP hosting document shredding event

AARP North Dakota is holding a free document shredding event in Bismarck on Saturday.

The event is from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the nonprofit's office building at 107 W. Main in Bismarck. Only 500 slots are available, and registration is encouraged.

“Fraud and identity theft are crimes that occur far too often -- especially in the over-50 population," AARP North Dakota Executive Director Josh Askvig said, referring to the age group for whom the nonprofit advocates. "One of AARP’s top priorities is fighting fraud. Shredding sensitive documents is an important tool in that battle.”

For more information or to register, go to aarp.org/NDevents.