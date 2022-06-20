AARC seeks help from the community for Seeds of Hope renovations

The Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck is seeking help from the community as it plans to upgrade the thrift store that provides nearly one-third of the nonprofit's revenue.

The AARC opened Seeds of Hope in 1995 to aid its mission of helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The store has grown through the years, and today it provides the nonprofit with around 30% of its revenue. The AARC is now looking to the community for support in its next chapter.

A renovation of the store on Main Avenue downtown would add a variety of amenities and upgrades, including better drop-off areas, a new store layout and better accessibility options. The AARC is hoping to raise $985,000 with the help of the community.

"We are raising money through donations, some grants that we have applied for, and some foundations," AARC Executive Director Michelle Erickson said.

She said it's important to have community involvement in the renovation project, given that the thrift store has changed the lives of many area residents.

"Domestic violence and sexual assault touches everyone in some way,” Erickson said. "The community supports us, and has been touched in that way.”

The planned renovations will address many parts of the store. One of the biggest areas of concern is the donation dock in the back alley. The area's limited size has been causing issues for both the staff and community members showing up to donate items.

“We will be able to take in a lot more donations because currently we are having to close (the dock) early," Seeds of Hope Manager Lisa Ternes said.

The current space offers little room to sort donated items to be taken to the store floor. Ternes believes that by increasing the size of the donation dock, the store could allow for more donations. In turn, the increase in merchandise would allow for more revenue and more resources for the people the store supports.

Another emphasis will be on accessibility inside the store for customers. The bathrooms are at the end of a long and windy back hallway and are hard to find, and the new layout will address that. Another feature will be a more open layout, which will increase the flow throughout the store. Other possible accessibility upgrades include an elevator, which would make it easier for patrons to access the bottom floor.

“We are hoping to start (renovations) this fall. September hopefully. The project will progress in stages by money raised," Erickson said.

This timeline would allow the project to be done before one of the store's biggest draws -- its annual Christmas Store that starts in November.

For more information, go to https://www.abusedadultresourcecenter.com/.

Reach Zachary Weiand at 701-250-8244 or zachary.weiand@bismarcktribune.com.

