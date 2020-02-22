A dominant performance by Demons

The magic number for the Bismarck Demons going into the state Class A wrestling tournament was 273. That would be enough to break the school record of 272 state tournament points.

They didn't get there but, boy, did they ever have fun trying.

BHS put 250 points in the books during the three-day wrestling festival at the Fargodome, enough to win the bracketed individual tournament by almost 100 points. Minot placed second with 151.

Bismarck's final tally of 250 ranks third in the storied annals of BHS wrestling, a program that now boasts 37 tournament championships and 16 dual titles.

Seven Demons reached the individual finals with five of them -- L.J. Araujo, Christian Tanefeu, Wilfried Tanefeu, Gage Roaldson and Isaiah Huus -- claiming championships. BHS had placers in 12 of the 14 weight classes, 10 among the top three.

All that, plus a three-match romp to the state dual championship was enough to impress veteran coach Jeff Schumacher, who shared BHS head coaching duties with Mark Lardy.

"I'd give us an 'A.' We got it done and really had an excellent performance. ... We went out there and tried to get it done, and we did get it done. That's an 'A-plus,' an 'A-plus.'"