A dominant performance by Demons

The magic number for the Bismarck Demons going into the state Class A wrestling tournament was 273. That would be enough to break the school record of 272 state tournament points.
They didn't get there but, boy, did they ever have fun trying.
BHS put 250 points in the books during the three-day wrestling festival at the Fargodome, enough to win the bracketed individual tournament by almost 100 points. Minot placed second with 151.
Bismarck's final tally of 250 ranks third in the storied annals of BHS wrestling, a program that now boasts 37 tournament championships and 16 dual titles.
Seven Demons reached the individual finals with five of them -- L.J. Araujo, Christian Tanefeu, Wilfried Tanefeu, Gage Roaldson and Isaiah Huus -- claiming championships. BHS had placers in 12 of the 14 weight classes, 10 among the top three.
All that, plus a three-match romp to the state dual championship was enough to impress veteran coach Jeff Schumacher, who shared BHS head coaching duties with Mark Lardy.
"I'd give us an 'A.' We got it done and really had an excellent performance. ... We went out there and tried to get it done, and we did get it done. That's an 'A-plus,' an 'A-plus.'"
Two of the four seniors in the BHS lineup, Gage Roaldson and Preston Fettig, said there weren't many bumps in the road at the Fargodome.
"We didn't beat the record, but we put up 250 points," said Roaldson, the champion at 170 pounds. "I felt like overall we came out strong."
Fettig, who placed fourth at 138, said the Demons' impressive three-blowout dual performance was extra-rewarding.
"It was very satisfying to get that dual win this year after barely losing to Dickinson last year," he noted. "We knew we had to come out strong this year and dominate the field."
Roaldson agreed.
"It's even sweeter when we can come home with the individual championship and the dual championship," he said.
Roaldson said there was a bonus attached to the 41-18 triumph over Minot in the dual final.
"Getting that dual win the second night really helped us develop some serious momentum going into the final day," he observed.
Fettig said the dominant BHS performance was a true team effort with points coming from 13 different athletes.
"It was awesome to have the whole team contribute. Everyone came out and wrestled hard, and that's what we had to do to achieve our goal," he noted.
Behind BHS and Minot in the top five were Century, a half-point behind Minot with 150.5; Jamestown with 136 and Valley City with 117.
St. Mary's placed ninth with 84.5 points, Legacy was 12th with 51.5 and Mandan finished 15th with 47.5.
Bismarck provided half of the West Region's 10 champions. Araujo won at 106; Christian Tanefeu and Wilfried Tanefeu prevailed at 113 and 120, respectively; Roaldson took honors at 170 and Huus triumphed at 182.
The other titlists from the West were Reece Barnhardt of St. Mary's at 126, Clay Radenz of Century at 138, Troy Berg of Dickinson at 145, Noah Braun of Jamestown at 152 and Jacob Carmichael of Minot at 195. Barnhardt, a junior, won for the third time, and the Tanefeu brothers were repeat winners.
Bismarck is likely to be in the thick of things again next season with a large core from this year's championship team returning. Four champions from this year, 2019 champion Brandt Kringlie and three other placers are eligible to return to the BHS wrestling room next fall.
"Two hundred fifty points and a young team. Yeah, I like that," Schumacher said. "We know we've got a good group coming back next year. ... We're going to have to fill our upper weights, but we've got some boys in the room with potential."
This state tournament was a tough one for prior champions. Minot's Kelby Armstrong, a champion in 2018 and a runner-up last season, placed third at 132 pounds. Drew Steidler of St. Mary's placed second at 145 in his bid for a second title. Kringlie, who missed most of the season after arm surgery, placed third at 160.
Steidler, a state champion in 2019 and the runner-up at 145 this season, was named voted the outstanding senior wrestler by the Class A coaches. Jamestown's Larry Eslick was named the Class A coach of the year.
Class B
South Border was able to savor the taste of first place for a few hours, but when push came to shove the Mustangs were unable to hold off Lisbon.
Lisbon, shooting for its fourth straight state Class B individual tournament championship, led most of the first two days at the Fargodome.
But a semifinal surge by South Border put the Ashley-Wishek wrestlers ahead 168-155 upon completion of Friday's action.
Lisbon came to the Fargodome on Saturday like a team on a mission. An excellent wrestleback round lifted the Broncos into the lead over South Border 207.5 to 187 with just the championship matches remaining.
The final tally was Lisbon 223, South Border 197.
Lisbon won three weight class championships. Boeden Greenley, Jordan Sours and Ethan Lyons prevailed at 138, 160 and 285 pounds, respectively. Greenley and Sours defeated South Border wrestlers head-to-head in their championship matches.
The Broncos have now won seven individual tournament championships and three dual crowns. Lisbon downed South Border 32-26 in Friday's dual final.
Velva (134 points), New Salem-Almont (126.5) and Carrington (126) completed the top five in the final standings.
Those top five teams gobbled up eight of the 14 individual titles.
New Salem-Almont garnered three crowns. Cole Gerhardt won at 106, Clay Gerhardt claimed the 132-pound title and Adam Morman took honors at 220.
Marshall Lindgren at 120 and Mark Jochim at 152 captured championships for South Border.
Lisbon won three of four championship matches, while South Border captured two of six. New Salem-Almont went three-for-three.
Other Class B championships went to Peyton Tuhy of Hettinger-Scranton (113 pounds), Ethan Wonser of Williams County (126), Garrett Hebl of LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (145), Garrett Jangula of Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (170), Logan Sell of Oakes (182), and Coy Spooner of Des Lacs-Burlington (195).
Clay Gerhardt, Greenley, Sours, Jangula and Spooner were all repeat champions. Clay Gerhardt, Greenley, Jangula and Spooner all closed undefeated seasons. Greenley posted the most impressive record at 44-0 and Tuhy pinned his way through the tournament.
Hall of Fame
Eight individuals, and a team were honored during hall of fame inductions prior to Saturday's championship matches at the state wrestling tournament.
Travis Kraft of Bismarck, Matt Michaelson of Dickinson, Nick Ibach of Linton, Jesse Laber of Napoleon, Scott Kelly of Velva and Nathan Brenna of Watford were inducted to the state wrestling hall of fame for their on-mat achievements.
Bing Swenson of Williston was inducted for his coaching contributions and the 1991 Bismarck High School team was honored.
Tim Kilgore of Grand Forks was inducted into the state officials hall of fame.
Kraft, a 1998 BHS graduate, won three state championships. He went on to wrestle at Eastern Michigan University.
Michaelson, a 2003 Dickinson High School graduate, won two state titles for the Midgets and was named Mr. Wrestler in 2003. At Dickinson State, he was a two-time NAIA national tournament placer, taking fourth in 2008.
Ibach won two state championships for Linton and was named Mr. Wrestler in 2001.
Laber won two state champions while wrestling for Napoleon and went on to win a NAIA national championship for the University of Mary. He won the Mr. Wrestler award in 2002. He began his six-year varsity high school career as a 103-pounder and wrestled at 285 pounds as a senior.
Bismarck High School's 1991 team was ranked among the top three nationally and included five wrestlers who went on two compete at NCAA Division I or Division II schools.
Five BHS wrestlers -- Jeremie Welder, Darin Giese, Ben Berogan, Ryan Kringlie and Chad Renner, won state Class A championships in 1991. Welder, Kringlie and Renner were undefeated that season. The Demons had an 18-0 dual record and won the Minnesota Christmas Tournament.