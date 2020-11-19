$90 debt leads to altercation, attempted murder charge

A Bismarck woman is charged with attempted murder after police say she tried to run over two people Wednesday evening during an argument over a $90 debt and while two children rode in the car with her.

Jennifer Bozick, 32, also is charged with felony child neglect, court records show.

Bozick was at a North 23rd Street residence to collect the debt, police say. An argument ensued and Bozick attempted to leave her vehicle but left it in gear, causing it to run into the garage. She got back in and allegedly drove toward a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man after they started beating on her car with their hands and a weapon, which one of the children in the car told police might have been a broom.

Damage on Bozick’s vehicle matched the damage done to the garage, and tracks in the lawn fit with the stories told to police by Bozick, the child and the male resident, according to authorities.

Bozick made her initial court appearance Thursday afternoon and had bail set at $50,000. No attorney is listed for her in court records.

