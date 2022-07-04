6-year-old girl dies after falling from trailer ahead of Mandan's Independence Day Parade

A 6-year-old girl died Monday after falling from a trailer en route to Mandan's Independence Day Parade.

The girl, who is from California, was riding on a trailer that was part of a parade entry while it was en route to a parade staging area, Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten said in a statement. She fell off the trailer about 9 a.m. on Longspur Trail Southeast and was struck by the tire of the trailer, Flaten said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, Flaten said. Her name was not released.

The Mandan Police Department continues to investigate the incident. It was not clear which parade entry the girl was riding in. Mandan police did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

A representative of the Mandan Progress Organization declined to comment Monday afternoon, referring questions to police.

With a police investigation looming in the background, the parade continued. Parade participants did not seem to know about the incident, nor did those attending the parade.

The threat of rain didn't deter thousands of fans who attended Mandan's traditional Independence Day Parade and other events over the holiday weekend, despite a delayed start at Art in the Park Sunday morning. Both sides of Main Street and Memorial Highway were packed for the parade, which traveled through the downtown core Monday morning and spilling into the afternoon.

One of these paradegoers was Judy Miller of Mandan. She has been attending the parade since it was hosted in Bismarck. Back then, her uncle was in the parade on a few occasions. She hasn't been able to make it every year, but has gone numerous times over the years.

"I started going when I was 10, and I'm 75 now," she said.

Nowadays, she gets to watch her two granddaughters march in the parade. They both are a part of a marching band featured in the event. Besides the marching band, Miller said that she enjoys the horses and the overall atmosphere.

Karl Schroder of Mandan is another attendee who has been going for many years. He has lived in Mandan for about 30 years.

"We go just about every year," he said.

He also enjoys the horses. After the parade, a Fourth of July tradition for him is "drinking beer and eating good barbecue" in the backyard.

Hayley Renner of Mandan has been going to the parade for about eight years. She said that her kids are a big reason that she goes to the event. The atmosphere of the parade is one of her favorite things about the event.

"I like just how big it is and how many people come to it," she said.

This year's paradegoers were rewarded with a wide variety of goodies. While the parade staple of candy was thrown toward the crowds, so were treats such as beef jerky, ice cream sandwiches, and Popsicles. Some floats sprayed water from a squirt gun or a hose to keep parade-watchers cool.

The parade featured a wide variety of firetrucks and police cars, large trucks, buses and tractors -- fit for an event a local bystander jokingly coined "the world's largest machinery parade." Local organizations such as the Mandan High School Braves marching band and Furry Friends Rockin Rescue were featured in the parade. The event also featured floats from local businesses and political campaigns, among others.

One such float was from A&B Pizza, which featured pizza dough throwers Leighton Fergel and Kayden Sorge.

"When people think of pizza, they always ask 'can they throw (the dough)?' So, that's what we're doing," said Fergel while tossing a silicone replica of pizza dough into the air.

This was A&B Pizza's second year being featured in the parade. Courtney Sergel, who also was a participant on the float, said that the parade is a great opportunity to spend time with loved ones in the community.

"We like to spend time with our family and the parade is a good way to intertwine that," she said.

Another float was the RJR Maintenance and Management float. Float organizer Ben Pace said that RJR has been featured in the parade for 10 years. He said that the event is a way to celebrate the holiday with the community.

This year, the RJR float gave out nearly 10,000 Popsicles, 1,000 flowers and fortune cookies that featured hand-selected affirmations. RJR also honored soldiers in a special way.

"We have people submit photos of their family members," Pace said, "and we honor them."

On the back of the RJR float sat a large poster with the photos of a few dozen soldiers. Pace said that they receive these photos through their email and through social media, and they are a mix of active, retired or deceased service members. This is RJR's second year honoring soldiers in this way.

