$6.4 million road project with roundabout completed in Mandan

102021-nws-roundabout1.jpg

North Dakota Transportation Director Bill Panos speaks at a Tuesday ceremony marking completion of the Old Red Trail project in Mandan. In back, from left, are City Planner Andrew Stromme, City Business Development and Communications Director Ellen Huber, City Commissioner Amber Larson, City Commissioner Joseph Camisa Jr. and Mayor Tim Helbling.

 Tom Stromme

Officials have completed a $6.4 million reconstruction of portions of state Highway 1806 and Old Red Trail in Mandan.

The project paid for with a mix of local, state and federal money included reconstruction and widening of the highway and Old Red Trail, improved lighting and signage, and construction of a roundabout near the Starion Sports Complex.

A roundabout is a circular intersection in which traffic continually flows in one direction around a central island, to avoid motorists having to stop and start and determine who should yield to whom. The goal is to improve traffic flow and reduce high-speed crashes, according to state Transportation Director Bill Panos.

The Mandan roundabout -- the first in the city -- also is in the area of Walmart, Marathon Petroleum's Mandan Refinery, the middle school and the site where the new high school will be built. The roundabout intersection accommodates about 7,000 vehicles per day, and the number is expected to grow.

“This has always been a busy intersection, and I believe the roundabout is already improving the flow of traffic in the area,” Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling said.

Helbing, Panos and other officials gathered Tuesday to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The successful completion of this project was truly a team effort,” Panos said. “This type of collaboration with the project managers, consultants, contractors and the city of Mandan is vital to improving our state highway system.”

