5-vehicle I-94 construction zone pileup in Mandan injures 3

No one was seriously injured in a five-vehicle pileup at an Interstate 94 construction zone in Mandan.

Two SUVs and two cars were slowed or stopped in the westbound lanes of I-94 as traffic was entering the construction zone shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Highway Patrol. A pickup truck driven by a distracted driver failed to slow and struck the two SUVs and one of the cars. That car then struck the other car, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of one of the cars was taken to a Bismarck hospital with injuries the patrol said are not life-threatening. The driver of the other car and the driver of one of the SUVs were treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The five vehicles contained a total of nine people, including four children, ages 2, 3, 5 and 12. The people were from Mandan, Bismarck and Dickinson.

The crash slowed traffic in the area of Exit 152 but did not prompt a shutdown of the highway.

The 57-year-old Mandan man driving the pickup might face charges, according to the patrol. The crash is still being investigated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0