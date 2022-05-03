 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
43rd Avenue North closure announced

Bismarck's 43rd Avenue North between State Street and 19th Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday as contractors begin work on the reconstruction of 43rd Avenue North.

The 43rd Avenue Northeast and 19th Street intersection will remain open to traffic; 43rd Avenue from 19th Street to 26th Street will remain closed. The intersection of 19th Street and 43rd Avenue will remain open.

Access to the River of Hope facility will be maintained from 19th Street. Access to the Schilling building will be maintained from State Street.

The detour route for the closure will be State Street to Century Avenue to Centennial Road. Access to businesses along 43rd Ave North will be maintained.

Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid the area until the project is completed in the fall.

