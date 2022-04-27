43rd Avenue North closure announced

Bismarck's 43rd Avenue North between State Street and 19th Street will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Thursday for construction work.

The 43rd Avenue Northeast and 19th Street intersection will remain open to traffic. Access to the River of Hope facility will be maintained from 19th Street. Access to the Schilling building will be maintained from State Street.

The detour route for the closure will be State Street to Century Avenue to Centennial Road. Access to businesses along 43rd Avenue North will be maintained.

The work is expected to take one day. For more information go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

