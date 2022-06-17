43rd Avenue closure announced

Bismarck's 43rd Avenue between Roosevelt Drive and 52nd Street Northeast will be closed to through traffic for about six weeks, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The roadway is being reconstructed. Access to adjacent properties on 43rd Avenue will be maintained. Roosevelt Drive will remain open to traffic at the intersection of 43rd Avenue, according to the city. A detour will be in place.

Eastbound traffic will use Centennial Road north to 57th Avenue, then east on 57th Avenue to 52nd Street Northeast, then south on 52nd Street Northeast back to 43rd Avenue.

Westbound traffic will go north on 52nd Street Northeast to 57th Avenue, then west on 57th Avenue to Centennial Road, then south on Centennial Road to 43rd Avenue.

Longer commute times can be anticipated. For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

