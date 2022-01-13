4 Bismarck Starbucks stores closed for staff training

Four Bismarck Starbucks Coffee locations are closed until at least Monday.

A post from a district manager in a local Facebook group announced the closings, saying Starbucks has recently hired a number of new staff members but has not provided them with adequate training. The post also said that the coffee chain is still looking to hire baristas and supervisors.

The district manager didn't immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed that the stores are closed for training.

Comments on Facebook were generally supportive, with many people expressing appreciation for the company taking the time to support its employees.

The stores on Third Street, Century Avenue and 43rd Street will reopen Monday. The Starbucks on 12th Street will reopen Jan. 24. It was not immediately clear when the stores shut down.

The Starbucks inside Target is open. The Barnes and Noble on Seventh Street has its own cafe that serves Starbucks products, but it is not a Starbucks location. The cafe is not affected by the closures, Barnes and Noble Manager Chris Pakiz said.

Starbucks hours are available on the company app and at www.starbucks.com/store-locator.

Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter said he wasn't aware of other businesses in the area that had widespread closings. He said many fast food restaurants with staffing issues have chosen to either shut down dining rooms or drive-thrus, not the entire location. North Dakota has seen a large number of job openings in the past year, with thousands of open positions in the Bismarck-Mandan area alone.

