3-vehicle crash damages building

  • 0

Bismarck police are investigating a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Third Street and Main Avenue downtown on Thursday afternoon.

A truck traveling south on Third Street ran a red light and hit a westbound van and then an eastbound SUV, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. The momentum from the crash sent the van into a crosswalk button and the J&R Vacuum & Sewing building.

The drivers of the truck and van were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Gardiner. The amount of damage to the building wasn't known. No one inside was hurt.

No citations were immediately issued as the crash is still under investigation, Gardiner said.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

