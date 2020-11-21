2020 road construction season wraps up in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is wrapping up work on 193 road and bridge projects as the 2020 construction season comes to a close.

“We invested almost $400 million into the state highway system and improved all modes of transportation throughout the state," state Transportation Director Bill Panos said in a statement.

Notable projects around North Dakota completed in 2020 include the Demers Avenue project in Grand Forks; the Interstate 94 pedestrian bridge in Dickinson; the Fargo Main Avenue project; and the new Long X Bridge in the Watford City area.

In the Bismarck District, major projects included:

Reconstruction of 43rd Avenue from Montreal Street to State Street in Bismarck.

Milling and overlay on U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Wilton.

Milling and overlay on state Highway 36 from Wilton to the junction of state Highway 14.

Main Street signals, curb and gutter, lighting and landscaping in Bismarck.

A safety corridor on U.S. 83 from Bismarck to Washburn.

In the Dickinson District: