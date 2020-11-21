2020 road construction season wraps up in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is wrapping up work on 193 road and bridge projects as the 2020 construction season comes to a close.
“We invested almost $400 million into the state highway system and improved all modes of transportation throughout the state," state Transportation Director Bill Panos said in a statement.
Notable projects around North Dakota completed in 2020 include the Demers Avenue project in Grand Forks; the Interstate 94 pedestrian bridge in Dickinson; the Fargo Main Avenue project; and the new Long X Bridge in the Watford City area.
In the Bismarck District, major projects included:
- Reconstruction of 43rd Avenue from Montreal Street to State Street in Bismarck.
- Milling and overlay on U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Wilton.
- Milling and overlay on state Highway 36 from Wilton to the junction of state Highway 14.
- Main Street signals, curb and gutter, lighting and landscaping in Bismarck.
- A safety corridor on U.S. 83 from Bismarck to Washburn.
In the Dickinson District:
- Surfacing and widening on state Highway 22 from Junction 12 to New England.
- Major rehabilitation on state Highway 8 from Junction 200 to Twin Buttes.
- Lighting and signals on Villard Street in Dickinson.
In the Williston District:
- Concrete overlay on U.S. Highway 2 from Blaisdell to west of Berthold.
- Reconstruction of state Highway 1804 from Red Mike Area to west of Williston.
- Major rehabilitation on state Highway 73 from the junction of state Highway 23 to mile 6.
- Bridge deck overlay on the state Highway 23 Four Bears Bridge.
- Reconstruction of the intersection of N.D. 1804 and 7th Avenue East in Williston.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions in North Dakota, call 511 or go to the Travel Information Map on the transportation department's website, at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.