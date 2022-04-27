2 temporary street closures in Bismarck

Bismarck officials have announced two temporary street closures.

The city's 43rd Avenue North between State Street and 19th Street will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Thursday for construction work.

The 43rd Avenue Northeast and 19th Street intersection will remain open to traffic. Access to the River of Hope facility will be maintained from 19th Street. Access to the Schilling building will be maintained from State Street.

The detour route for the closure will be State Street to Century Avenue to Centennial Road. Access to businesses along 43rd Avenue North will be maintained. The work is expected to take one day.

Broadway Avenue between Fourth Street and the alley to the east near Wells Fargo will be closed to through traffic starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, so a contractor can lift equipment with a crane for work on an adjacent business.

Access to the alley and all local businesses will be maintained. No detour will be in place. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the day.

For more information go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

