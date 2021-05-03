2 accused in Bismarck killing seek to suppress evidence

Attorneys for two people accused in the death of a Bismarck man last year have asked a judge to suppress certain evidence they say was gathered illegally, and a lawyer for one of the suspects has filed a motion that the two be tried separately.

Nikkisue Entzel, 40, and Earl Howard, 42, were arrested in January 2020 in connection with the death of Chad Entzel, 42. His body was found Jan. 2, 2020, after emergency workers responded to a call of a house fire in northeast Bismarck. An autopsy showed he died of gunshot wounds.

The two suspects are accused of plotting Chad Entzel’s death in an apparent love triangle and with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy, according to earlier testimony from a Burleigh County deputy sheriff. Nikkisue Entzel, of Bismarck, faces murder conspiracy, arson conspiracy and evidence tampering conspiracy charges. Howard, of Bellwood, Ontario, is charged with murder, arson and three conspiracy counts. Both pleaded not guilty in February 2020. Their trial is scheduled to start May 17.

Howard’s attorney, Philip Becher, and Nikkisue Entzel's attorney, Justin Balzer, argued in court Monday that certain cellphone and video surveillance evidence was gathered without search warrants or with warrants that weren’t properly supported by law enforcement affidavits.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}