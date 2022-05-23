$2.3M road project to begin in Mandan; meeting for nearby property owners, businesses set Wednesday

Construction crews are preparing to begin work on a $2.3 million road project in southeast Mandan.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation expects the Highway 1806 project to begin June 1. The roadway from Main Street to Eighth Avenue Southeast will undergo traffic signal replacement, concrete pavement repair, curb ramp updates and lighting updates. A portion of the four-lane roadway will be reconfigured to three lanes with dedicated left turn lanes.

City commissioners last year expressed concerns with the lane reduction and at one point voted to keep the existing four-lane road. The Transportation Department has operational control over state highways and decided to move forward with the lane reduction, citing "traffic calming" -- reducing traffic speeds and rear-end crashes.

The City Commission reluctantly approved the change to the street at a December meeting as part of a participation agreement with the state for the project.

Construction is to be complete by mid-July. Traffic signal updates are to be installed by mid-November.

The Transportation Department and Northern Improvement will hold an informational meeting for property owners and businesses adjacent to the roadway from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday in the Veterans Conference Room at City Hall.

Repairs to the Heart River Bridge on Highway 1806 began about a month ago. That work is expected to take about four months to complete, with two-way traffic remaining open during construction.

The city’s cost share of the $2.27 million project is 10%, or about $227,000, to be covered through sales tax revenue.

Questions can be directed to Project Engineer Loren Lee at 701-328-6961. Updates will be posted periodically at cityofmandan.com/roadprojects.

