Crews on Monday plan to begin a large-scale reconstruction of Ash Coulee Drive in northwest Bismarck.

The $18.9 million project will be broken into two phases and will include a reconstruction of the roadway and the addition of turn lanes, pedestrian facilities and lighting. It's scheduled to be complete in October. It's being funded through a combination of local sales tax, water utility and state money, according to city spokesman Kalen Ost.

Phase 1 will include work on Ash Coulee Drive from Tyler Parkway to East Valley Drive. Phase 2 will focus on the section of road from East Valley Drive to North Washington Street, once the school year is done. Work will be performed in both phases during the majority of the summer.

Phase 2 is expected to be completed in August, with that portion of the roadway reopened prior to the start of the school year.

“This project will unfortunately impact the citizens that typically use Ash Coulee Drive,” City Engineer Gabe Schell said. “The contractor can be more efficient when we give them entire segments to use. That efficiency results in faster completion of projects, lower costs to the taxpayers, and less overall delay to the public.”

The shared-use path on the north side of Ash Coulee Drive will be closed to pedestrian and bicycle traffic during the project. The pedestrian crossing at Mustang Drive will remain open while school is in session during the spring and fall, but will be closed during Phase 2.

Ash Coulee Drive will be closed to through traffic between Tyler Parkway and Golden Eagle Lane starting at 9 a.m. Monday; it will be open for local traffic only between Golden Eagle Lane and Valley Drive. Drivers are asked to modify their routes.

Ash Coulee Drive between Tyler Parkway and Valley Drive will be closed to all traffic and pedestrian access starting Monday, May 1.

More information about the project is at bit.ly/40rZBbZ. Additional details will be shared on city social media channels throughout the project.