Bismarck's South Washington Street will be receiving $15.5 million worth of upgrades including a roundabout at one intersection in preparation for more traffic in the future.

The City Commission recently unanimously green-lit a project that will turn the two-lane street into a three-lane road.

Talks to reconstruct South Washington began last December. A public meeting was held in April to present options to the public.

"The need for this project is the ongoing and continued development in south Bismarck. The traffic volumes continue to increase along South Washington Street," City Engineer Gabe Schell said.

More than 7,000 vehicles pass through the stretch of road every day, and the number is expected to nearly double by 2045. Traffic peaks occur at roughly 8 a.m. and at 6 p.m.

Comments from the public noted that speeding was a problem along the corridor, and highlighted the importance of pedestrian and driver safety.

A study by the city found that cars consistently go above the posted speed limit of 40 mph. Only 20% of people hit by a car at 40 mph survive the crash, according to the study.

The addition of a left turning lane from Burleigh Avenue to the South Bismarck Drainage Ditch will be paired with the additions of curb and gutter, a storm sewer system, lighting and a sidewalk on the east side. A sidewalk already exists on the west side of the road. A three-lane road was chosen over a five-lane road to ensure pedestrian safety and to prevent cars from speeding through the corridor.

The project also will widen Burleigh Avenue into a three-lane road from South Washington Street to Boston Drive.

The commission chose to make the intersection of Burleigh Avenue and South Washington Street a roundabout over a traffic-signal intersection in an effort to make the intersection safer for pedestrians.

The intersection at Santa Fe Avenue -- currently a four-way stop -- will be fixed with a traffic signal. The move is to prevent cars from speeding through South Washington, where pedestrians could be crossing the road. The commission voted not to construct refuge islands for pedestrians. Refuge islands are small sections of pavement on roads where pedestrians can stop before finishing crossing a road.

"I think we need to go with the three-lane for some of the safety aspects of it -- with the turn signal," Commissioner Steve Marquardt said.

A bus stop will be added at the intersection of Victoria Circle and Peach Tree Drive.

The cost of the project comes out to roughly $15.5 million. Funding is not yet firm but improvements on South Washington Street likely will be funded from a mix of $4.5 million in federal aid and funds from a half-cent sales tax. Improvements on Burleigh Avenue likely will be funded by sales taxes, special assessments, or a combination of the two. Final decisions on funding will be determined during the 2024 city budget adoption, according to Schell.

"The public’s passage of the half-cent sales tax in 2018 allows the city to use a combination of federal funds and local funds to improve arterial road corridors like South Washington Street," Schell said.

Construction is tentatively planned to begin in May 2024 and to be completed in November 2024.

More information is at: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1498/Bismarck-Streets.