$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Bismarck remains unclaimed

A Powerball ticket sold in Bismarck and worth $100,000 remains unclaimed, and the deadline for doing so nears, according to the North Dakota Lottery office.

The ticket from the June 6 drawing was sold between June 4 and June 6 at the Cash Wise Foods store on East Bismarck Expressway.

The ticket won by matching four white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 1, 17, 38, 68 and 69, and the Powerball was 18. The prize was $50,000, but the ticket buyer had purchased the Power Play option, doubling the amount.

Winners have about six months from the date of a drawing to claim their prize. The $100,000 ticket expires on Dec. 3.

“This is a large prize to not have been claimed as of yet,” state Lottery Director Randy Miller said. “We are doing everything we can to alert the public that this prize is still unclaimed. We encourage players to promptly check their tickets.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0