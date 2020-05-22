League of Women Voters posts interviews with local candidates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The League of Women Voters of Bismarck-Mandan has posted interviews with candidates in contested June primary election races.

The civic organization posted interviews with candidates running for Bismarck City Commission, Bismarck School Board and Mandan School Board at dakotamediaaccess.org.

The interviews can also be viewed on Government Access, cable channel 2 and 602 HD in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

North Dakotans who have not received an application to vote by mail can request one on the North Dakota government website, or by calling the Burleigh County or Morton County auditor's office.

Completed ballots can be returned by mail, with postage, or at a secure drop box location. Burleigh County's drop box is located at the City County Building in Bismarck, while Morton County's drop boxes are located at multiple locations in the county, including the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan.

Ballots must be returned or postmarked by 5 p.m. on June 8 for the primary election.

