Jail committee rejects bid from construction company to build equipment shed

"The previous bids that came in didn't address some of these issues," Flanagan said.

Only Bitco and Dakota West Contracting sent proposals to build the shed. Dakota West Contracting bid $68,700. Bitco bid $56,021.

Both bids didn't give a completion date to the project or meet building code requirements. "Basic information," Flanagan said.

The jail committee selected Bitco earlier because it was the lowest bidder, Quinn told the Tribune in October.

Lawyer that month pointed out several contract provisions seen as unacceptable, including wording that would have placed builder’s risk insurance costs on the counties during construction and would have forced the counties to pay for Bitco’s attorney fees if litigation arose. The contract also would have allowed Bitco to charge more than the bid price if the company’s costs for products, services or labor were to increase.

Bitco owner Brandon Bitner said at the time that the cost of concrete had risen since the bid was submitted and “Who knows what’s going to happen to the steel pricing and the lumber and the trusses?”

Once the jail committee picks a contractor, only the Burleigh County Commission can approve it, according to the Burleigh-Morton joint powers agreement.

Burleigh County plans to complete building the equipment shed by Oct. 1.

Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.

