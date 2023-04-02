A collision between a tractor trailer and a combine on Saturday closed Interstate 94 westbound for approximately 2 1/2 hours. No serious injuries were reported.
The crash took place about two miles east of New Salem.
As the combine – which had been traveling on the right shoulder – approached the 41st Avenue overpass, the driver drove into both lanes to cross the bridge. The tractor trailer driver applied the brakes and attempted to evade by steering but was unable to avoid a collision with the rear of the combine, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said. Both units came to rest with the semi facing west with the combine interlocked with it facing south on the bridge.
The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
