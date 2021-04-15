Bismarck Park Board tables rail bridge discussion for up to 6 months

But on April 5, members of the Friends nonprofit told the commission that they did not know that the Insurance Reserve Fund could not provide the group with insurance. They asked the commission to remain partners and said there would be no legal or financial commitment for another year. The commission voted to remove itself from the partnership.

Friends member Margie Zalk Enerson told the park board Thursday that the Coast Guard had given the nonprofit permission to move forward with its plans to preserve the bridge without a public partner. Coast Guard Chief of the Office of Bridge Programs Brian Dunn did not respond to requests for comment.

Park Board President Julie Jeske and other commissioners were hesitant to commit to Friends of the Rail Bridge. Jeske had several concerns, including regarding the potential to connect a trail from Bismarck to Mandan via the bridge without paths established on the west bank of the river. Enerson said the group is trying to understand "the obstacles, options and the solutions" involved.

Jeske responded that, "To me, there are major obstacles there, so this is a bridge that's going nowhere."

Several commissioners also said that while they personally wanted to see the bridge stay, there were too many unknowns, including the financial involvement.