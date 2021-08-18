 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$22 million renovation of historic Patterson building wraps up
0 Comments
alert top story

$22 million renovation of historic Patterson building wraps up

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
081921-nws-pattersonplace.jpg

Tom Schuett, center, of Schuett Companies, visits with Patterson Place Apartments resident Cindy Highley on Wednesday in the lobby during a tour of the landmark building in downtown Bismarck. At left is Heather Salhus, resident manager of the Patterson. The 10-story building was originally a hotel and since 1982 has served as affordable rental housing for low-income people. The Schuett Companies acquired Patterson Place in 2018 and recently completed a $22 million renovation from the rooftop to the basement and including all 117 apartments. Schuett said a retail space along Fifth Street adjacent to the Peacock Alley dining room will soon be occupied by a nutritional shake shop.

 Tom Stromme

Workers have wrapped up a $22 million renovation of the historic Patterson Place building on the corner of Fifth and Main in downtown Bismarck.

The 10-story building was built as a hotel in 1911 and since 1982 has served as low-income housing, particularly for people who are elderly or have disabilities. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

The Schuett Companies of Minnesota bought the building in 2018 and renovated the residential units, basement and exterior, returning it to the way it looked decades ago. One of the more visible additions is a light-up sign on the roof that says "Patterson Place" -- inspired by the signs that used to sit on the roof saying "Hotel Patterson."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Schuett Companies received help from the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency, $899,000 in federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and $2.5 million from the National Housing Trust Fund.

The building is named for Edward G. Patterson, who came to Bismarck in 1882 from Ohio. He was a barber by trade, but by the early 1900s he owned several hotels. The foundation for the Patterson was the first example of steel-reinforced concrete used in North Dakota construction, according to its National Register nomination form, and the building was the tallest in the state until the new Capitol was built in 1933.

The Patterson was a hub for politics and society in Bismarck for years. It also hosted four U.S. presidents: Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.

The building was condemned in the late 1970s, but it was renovated in 1982 and turned into the low-income housing complex it continues as today.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has extended a housing assistance contract until 2040, ensuring that the property’s tenants will continue to be responsible for paying no more than 30% of their adjusted income for rent, according to Schuett Companies. The building has 117 residential units.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: T-Mobile needs more clarity after breach

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News