$22 million renovation of historic Patterson building wraps up

Workers have wrapped up a $22 million renovation of the historic Patterson Place building on the corner of Fifth and Main in downtown Bismarck.

The 10-story building was built as a hotel in 1911 and since 1982 has served as low-income housing, particularly for people who are elderly or have disabilities. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

The Schuett Companies of Minnesota bought the building in 2018 and renovated the residential units, basement and exterior, returning it to the way it looked decades ago. One of the more visible additions is a light-up sign on the roof that says "Patterson Place" -- inspired by the signs that used to sit on the roof saying "Hotel Patterson."

Schuett Companies received help from the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency, $899,000 in federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and $2.5 million from the National Housing Trust Fund.

The building is named for Edward G. Patterson, who came to Bismarck in 1882 from Ohio. He was a barber by trade, but by the early 1900s he owned several hotels. The foundation for the Patterson was the first example of steel-reinforced concrete used in North Dakota construction, according to its National Register nomination form, and the building was the tallest in the state until the new Capitol was built in 1933.