Game warden exam set this week
People who wish to take the district game warden exam on Friday must register by Wednesday, according to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

The test is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the department’s main office in Bismarck. Applicants can submit an online application through the North Dakota State Job Openings website.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a bachelor’s degree at the time of hire, have a valid driver’s license and a current North Dakota peace officer license, or be eligible to be licensed. Candidates must successfully complete a comprehensive background check and must not have a record of any felony convictions.

For more information, see the district game warden job announcement on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

