Former Bismarck mayor targets property taxes, utility bills; Schmitz says proposal would damage city

A former Bismarck mayor has started a petition drive seeking to reduce city property taxes and utility bills to the levels they were in 2018 -- an effort the current mayor says could have devastating consequences.

Marlan "Hawk" Haakenson's petition effort comes at the same time the city is seeking to update its water rate structure after several years of complaints.

Haakenson believes the city is overspending on wants rather than focusing on needs.

“In the city of Bismarck, they create a wish list and then they want to get it all done,” he said.

Haakenson wants the city to reduce spending. He suggests using sales tax funds to make up for reduced property tax and utility bill revenue if needed.

Mayor Mike Schmitz said Haakenson's proposal "has the potential to damage the overall growth of Bismarck and would cause the city to have to reduce staff in a number of departments that would impact citizens and put the community at risk.”

“We would have to reduce the Fire and Police Department officers significantly, and we would also have to reduce the staff that keeps our streets in good repair and clear of snow," he said, adding that "If the utility fees are reduced in the manner suggested in the petition, we could find our city unable to deliver clean and safe water."

Schmitz encourages residents to attend one of two public information meetings on the proposed new water utility rates: Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Horizon Middle School Cafetorium or Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Wachter Middle School Cafetorium. Both will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. More information can be found at bismarcknd.gov/2093/2023-Utility-Rate-Update.

Haakenson said he has received great support from the community.

“I’m really encouraged by the grassroots coming out that are so opposed to the increases that the city commission has voted on the people,” he said.

City Attorney Jannelle Combs late last year approved the petition for circulation. Supporters need to gather 1,466 signatures, equal to 15% of the number of people who voted in last year's city election. There is no time limit for gathering signatures, according to Bismarck ordinances.

Haakenson, who served as mayor from 1986-90, is hoping to gather over 2,000 signatures by spring and submit the petition around June. If enough signatures are verified, the City Commission would have the option of passing an ordinance or putting the matter to a public vote. The proposed ordinance would need a simple majority to pass.