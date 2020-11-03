Voters soundly reject Measure 1's higher ed board expansion

North Dakota voters on Tuesday soundly rejected Measure 1, which would have expanded the State Board of Higher Education.

With 370 of 422 precincts fully reporting, the measure had received just 28% approval.

The measure sought to amend the state’s constitution to increase the number of members on the board from eight to 15, and it would have made other changes to the body overseeing the state’s colleges and universities.

The measure would have increased the term length of board members from four to six years, and members could have been reappointed to a nonconsecutive second term. It would have prohibited legislators, elected state officials, state employees and university system employees from serving on the board.

Measure 1 also would have replaced one of the members on the board nominating committee, the chief justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court, with the North Dakota secretary of state.

It also would have required the board to meet annually with the president of each college and university it oversees.