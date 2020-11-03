Voters giving little support to Measure 1's higher ed board expansion

North Dakota voters late Tuesday were giving little support to Measure 1, which would expand the State Board of Higher Education.
With 102 of 422 precincts fully reporting, Measure 1 had received just 27% approval.
The measure seeks to amend the state’s constitution to increase the number of members on the board from eight to 15, and it would make other changes to the body overseeing the state’s colleges and universities.
The measure would increase the term length of board members from four to six years, and members could be reappointed to a nonconsecutive second term. It would prohibit legislators, elected state officials, state employees and university system employees from serving on the board.
Measure 1 also would replace one of the members on the board nominating committee, the chief justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court, with the North Dakota secretary of state.
It also would require the board to meet annually with the president of each college and university it oversees.
Measure 1 dates to January 2018 when Gov. Doug Burgum formed a task force to examine the board’s workload and look for ways to better oversee the state’s colleges and universities.
The group’s work led to a bill introduced in the 2019 Legislature that would have established a two-board system, but it failed in the House. The Legislature then placed the measure on the ballot.
The question before voters was whether a bigger board would better serve the state's higher education institutions or if an expansion might make it more difficult for the board to build consensus.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
