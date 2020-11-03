Vetter elected Burleigh County auditor

Leo Vetter will serve as Burleigh County’s next auditor after defeating Tracy Potter in Tuesday’s election.

Vetter received 50% of the vote and Potter 49% in Tuesday’s election, with all precincts reporting.

Vetter will serve until 2022, when former auditor Kevin Glatt’s term was set to end. Glatt resigned in October 2019 without offering a reason.

"It's exciting to have your name on the ballot, but it's overwhelming to have enough people vote for me to win the election," Vetter said. "I'm going to make sure I do what the taxpayers want me to do."

Potter said he was "pretty relieved" to have lost.

"Back in March, I thought COVID wouldn't be such a huge issue. Now we're the hot spot," Potter said. "Not having to go to work in a couple weeks is good with me."

The position is one of the county’s chief financial officers. The auditor also oversees elections and manages public records. The starting salary for the position is between $78,769 and $88,566, depending on experience, according to Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White.