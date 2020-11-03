Vetter elected Burleigh County auditor

Leo Vetter will serve as Burleigh County’s next auditor after defeating Tracy Potter in Tuesday’s election.
Vetter received 50% of the vote and Potter 49% in Tuesday’s election, with all precincts reporting.
Vetter will serve until 2022, when former auditor Kevin Glatt’s term was set to end. Glatt resigned in October 2019 without offering a reason.
"It's exciting to have your name on the ballot, but it's overwhelming to have enough people vote for me to win the election," Vetter said. "I'm going to make sure I do what the taxpayers want me to do."
Potter said he was "pretty relieved" to have lost.
"Back in March, I thought COVID wouldn't be such a huge issue. Now we're the hot spot," Potter said. "Not having to go to work in a couple weeks is good with me."
The position is one of the county’s chief financial officers. The auditor also oversees elections and manages public records. The starting salary for the position is between $78,769 and $88,566, depending on experience, according to Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White.
Vetter decided to run for auditor to return to his passion for accounting, to make sure taxpayer money is spent wisely and to work with county residents.
He supported the Burleigh County Commission's use of a budget committee this year and said the auditor's goal should be to work with residents who have any concerns about the county.
Before owning his own construction company, Vetter worked in the state auditor's office for 3 ½ years in the 1980s. He helped audit local governments, including counties, as part of his work. He formed Vetter Homes in the late 1980s.
Vetter and his wife, Diane, have been married for 36 years. They have two children and four grandchildren.
Potter initially ran for auditor to bring attention to a June ballot measure he opposed that would have made the Burleigh County auditor an appointed position instead of an elected one. That measure failed.
He then campaigned for more polling places throughout the county and more public input in the commission's budget process and regular meetings.
Potter and Vetter beat out Dale Patrick in the June primary, with Potter earning 40% of the vote and Vetter 37%. Patrick received 22%.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.