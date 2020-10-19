Treasurer candidates vie for office overseeing state funds

Haugen called the board's past plans for collecting penalties and interest "very modest" and said he’s concerned about the decision to delay the payments until April 2021. He said he’s an “Art Link Democrat,” referring to the former governor, and that he believes in acting as “good stewards for the common good, and not just special interests.”

The board manages state-owned land and minerals for the benefit of education and other public institutions.

Beadle said he felt the Land Board made the right decision pushing back the deadline until 2021 given that it had initially presented a short timeline for companies to go through historical records to figure out how much money they owe over a number of years.

“We don’t need to be punitive in terms of how we’re going about collecting it,” given that oil and gas is one of the largest industries in the state, he said.

Beadle in 2017 voted for legislation that would have eliminated the treasurer’s office and transferred its duties to other offices if the measure was approved by voters. He said his decision came about because he had constituents who told him they wanted to vote on the matter.