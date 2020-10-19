Treasurer candidates vie for office overseeing state funds

North Dakota will have a new state treasurer for the first time in 16 years come January, either Republican Thomas Beadle of Fargo or Democratic-NPL candidate Mark Haugen of Bismarck.
One of the two candidates will secure the seat in the November election. Republican Kelly Schmidt decided last year against running for another four-year term. The treasurer is the custodian of the state’s funds and sits on various boards such as the State Investment Board, State Historical Board and Board of University and School Lands.
Beadle, 33, has served as a state representative since 2010. He works as a real estate broker and business development manager for a design and production studio.
“I really want to make sure these dollars are being spent properly and that we’re not wasting money,” he said.
One of his goals is to make the state’s financial information “easily searchable, easily findable and easily digestible” for members of the public, whether they're trying to access it online or in person at the Capitol, he said.
Beadle cited past work promoting transparency by encouraging counties to post the minutes of public meetings to their websites. He also helped establish a university system pilot program for “open access” educational resources that save students money on textbook costs by encouraging faculty to draw from open-source information as material for their classes, he said.
Beadle said he's also worked with Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger and Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread to find efficiencies within their departments that helped reduce the number of full-time employees needed.
Haugen, 59, is a graduate student adviser at the University of Mary and has been a paramedic for 34 years, with a long history of working in emergency medical services education. He sought the Democratic-NPL nomination for treasurer once before in 2004, though the party selected another candidate, and he made several unsuccessful runs for the Legislature in the 1990s and in 2000.
One of his priorities would be to ensure the treasurer’s office has the right tools in place to support its work, especially as the office takes on more responsibility distributing Legacy Fund money and oil tax revenue.
“We need to make sure our technology is up to speed, doing its work so that we don’t have any inaccuracies in distributions of these funds,” he said.
Haugen decided to run following news last year that three state constitutional funds had been shortchanged $262 million in oil tax revenue. The Legislature in 2019 sought to address the issue by backfilling one fund with Legacy Fund earnings and increasing the oil tax allocation to another fund.
“That concerned me,” said Haugen, who added that he would pursue an assessment as treasurer to make sure the office’s processes align with state law.
Support Local Journalism
The two candidates differ on their ideas for the Legacy Fund, into which a portion of the state’s oil tax revenue has been deposited for future generations since the fund was created in 2010.
Beadle endorses a proposal from Godfread to establish a program that sets aside some of the dollars to “invest in our people.” Such a plan would help ensure that North Dakota entrepreneurs have access to investment capital, he said.
“Most capital is on the coasts,” he said. “How can we bring that back into the state?”
Haugen said he believes it’s the right time to spend the fund’s interest on priorities such as infrastructure and school funding.
“With higher education becoming more and more expensive, it’s time to think seriously about a significant scholarship for students who want to stay in North Dakota,” he said. “That will pay dividends to come.”
One of the pressing issues facing the Land Board, on which the treasurer sits, involves how to go about collecting natural gas royalties owed to the state in the wake of a North Dakota Supreme Court decision last year. The board is trying to collect millions in royalties from dozens of oil and gas companies, but it’s twice delayed the deadline amid the oil downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Haugen called the board's past plans for collecting penalties and interest "very modest" and said he’s concerned about the decision to delay the payments until April 2021. He said he’s an “Art Link Democrat,” referring to the former governor, and that he believes in acting as “good stewards for the common good, and not just special interests.”
The board manages state-owned land and minerals for the benefit of education and other public institutions.
Beadle said he felt the Land Board made the right decision pushing back the deadline until 2021 given that it had initially presented a short timeline for companies to go through historical records to figure out how much money they owe over a number of years.
“We don’t need to be punitive in terms of how we’re going about collecting it,” given that oil and gas is one of the largest industries in the state, he said.
Beadle in 2017 voted for legislation that would have eliminated the treasurer’s office and transferred its duties to other offices if the measure was approved by voters. He said his decision came about because he had constituents who told him they wanted to vote on the matter.
“The functions and the duties and the role of the treasurer’s office are crucial to our state,” he said.
Haugen said it’s important that the treasurer remains an elected position.
“I want to keep this as an independent office that is accountable only to the people,” he said.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!