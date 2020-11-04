Storbakken wins South Central District judge race

The executive secretary of the North Dakota Board of Medicine will serve as the newest judge in the South Central Judicial District.

Bonnie Storbakken earned 61% of the vote in Tuesday’s election to defeat Scott Miller, an assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney, who had 39%, with all precincts reporting.

Storbakken will fill a seat held by Judge Thomas Schneider, who announced last year that he would not seek reelection. Schneider has held the position since the 1980s.

Storbakken, 48, pushed her belief in the judiciary, respect for the law and experience in several areas of practice as she campaigned for the seat. She’s been the executive secretary of the state Board of Medicine since January 2017. She served as counsel and senior policy adviser to North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple and prior to that was commissioner of the North Dakota Department of Labor and Human Rights. She also worked in private practice for eight years, and served for a year as staff attorney and program director with the State Bar Association of North Dakota. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education and in 2004 earned a juris doctor from the University of North Dakota.