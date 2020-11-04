States neighboring North Dakota approve recreational marijuana

Voters in two of North Dakota's neighboring states passed marijuana measures on Tuesday.

South Dakota and Montana voters both approved recreational marijuana, and South Dakota voters also OK'd medicinal pot. North Dakota already allows medical marijuana, while advocates of also legalizing recreational marijuana in the state are eyeing a vote in 2022.

Advocates in South Dakota pitched the two measures as a package deal, and they also leaned on an argument that legalization would cut arrests for marijuana possession, according to The Associated Press. They had powerful opponents in the state’s Chamber of Commerce, but pot supporters raised roughly five times more money than their opponents.

The measure approved Tuesday allows people over age 21 to have and distribute up to 1 ounce of pot. The Legislature has until April to set up a program to tax and regulate the drug.

Drey Samuelson, political director of the group that led the push, told the AP that people's attitudes are shifting dramatically on cultural issues, and it will be “up to the country to interpret” the impact of legalization in a conservative state.