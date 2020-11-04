States neighboring North Dakota approve recreational marijuana

Voters in two of North Dakota's neighboring states passed marijuana measures on Tuesday.
South Dakota and Montana voters both approved recreational marijuana, and South Dakota voters also OK'd medicinal pot. North Dakota already allows medical marijuana, while advocates of also legalizing recreational marijuana in the state are eyeing a vote in 2022.
Advocates in South Dakota pitched the two measures as a package deal, and they also leaned on an argument that legalization would cut arrests for marijuana possession, according to The Associated Press. They had powerful opponents in the state’s Chamber of Commerce, but pot supporters raised roughly five times more money than their opponents.
The measure approved Tuesday allows people over age 21 to have and distribute up to 1 ounce of pot. The Legislature has until April to set up a program to tax and regulate the drug.
Drey Samuelson, political director of the group that led the push, told the AP that people's attitudes are shifting dramatically on cultural issues, and it will be “up to the country to interpret” the impact of legalization in a conservative state.
“I do think it's fair to say it will surprise a lot of people. I had a lot of friends say to me, you’re crazy, you’re wasting your time," Samuelson said.
Montana voters passed ballot measures that will legalize, tax and regulate recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, with sales starting in January 2022.
Supporters touted recreational marijuana as a way to raise revenue, allow military veterans to use marijuana for post-traumatic stress symptoms, and reduce law enforcement costs involving the possession of small amounts of marijuana.
Opponents argued legalization would lead to increased drugged driving, more crime, and would not eliminate the black market because legal marijuana would be taxed at 20%.
South Dakota joins neighboring states including North Dakota and Minnesota in making marijuana OK for several qualifying medical conditions.
Melissa Mentele, executive director of the pro-medical marijuana group New Approach South Dakota, said education and personal stories helped change people’s minds about the issue and noted that voting was strong in both rural and urban areas. “We touched every corner of the state,” she said.
North Dakota voters approved medical marijuana in November 2016, and lawmakers crafted rules for the drug the following year. One of the eight dispensaries in the state is in Bismarck. State officials expect as many as 4,000 residents will legally be using the drug by summer 2021. That’s based on the experience in Delaware, which North Dakota officials have cited as a model.
Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana through North Dakota's constitution came up short on petition signatures this year. They scrubbed their effort to get a measure on the ballot but vowed to try again for 2022. Measure chairwoman Jody Vetter, of Bismarck, attributed the shortcoming to the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic has limited or quashed other measure groups' efforts to gather signatures, including Legalize ND, which is seeking to legalize recreational marijuana by statute and looking at a June 2022 vote. Petitioners have a December deadline to submit 13,542 signatures.
The Legislature's interim Judiciary Committee studied the potential impacts of recreational marijuana in North Dakota and will produce a report later next week.
