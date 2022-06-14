Senate primaries, other races fill out June election results

Republican John Hoeven and Democrat Katrina Christiansen will square off in the November general election for Hoeven's seat in the U.S. Senate.

Hoeven, who is seeking a third six-year term at age 65, easily beat Dickinson oil field worker Riley Kuntz for the GOP nomination in Tuesday's primary, 78% to 22%, with 307 of 398 precincts reporting. The Associated Press declared Hoeven the winner.

Kuntz raised less than $5,000 for his long-shot bid; Hoeven raised more than $3.2 million in the run-up to the primary, according to AP. Hoeven won both of his previous Senate terms with more than 76% of the vote.

Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor, outdistanced Fargo arts and antiques dealer Michael Steele in the Democratic-NPL primary, 76% to 23% with 307 of 398 precincts reporting. The AP declared Christiansen the winner.

Both Christiansen and Steele were largely unknown outside their hometowns, and raised little money -- about $21,000 by Christiansen and $2,100 by Steele, according to AP.

There also will be a U.S. House race in November between Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong and Democrat Mark Haugen. Neither faced opposition in the primary.

In the only other contested statewide race Tuesday, state Rep. Michael Howe of West Fargo easily defeated Bismarck business adviser Marvin Lepp for the Republican nomination for secretary of state. Howe will face Democrat Jeffrey Powell, of Grand Forks, in November.

Other November matchups are incumbent Republican Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Democratic-NPL challenger Fintan Dooley, and incumbent Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Democratic-NPL challenger Timothy Lamb. Democrats did not field a candidate for tax commissioner, a position held by Republican Brian Kroshus.

Two Public Service Commission seats will be decided in the general election. Incumbent Republican Julie Fedorchak will face off against Democrat Melanie Moniz, and incumbent Republican Sheri Haugen-Hoffart will face Democrat Trygve Hammer.

The PSC regulates electric and gas utilities and permits energy projects. The commission also handles issues related to coal mine reclamation, telecommunications, railroads, auctions, weighing and measuring devices, gas pipeline safety and underground damage prevention.

Democrats have not won a statewide election in North Dakota since 2012, when Heidi Heitkamp narrowly beat Congressman Rick Berg for a U.S. Senate seat.

Other local races

Area voters on Tuesday decided several contested local races -- Bismarck mayor and City Commission, and Bismarck and Mandan school boards. But there were other city races that weren't contested.

Mike Gilbertson, Julie Jeske and Mark Zimmerman won Bismarck Park Board seats. Miles Mehlhoff, Stan Scott and Layn Mudder were set to win Mandan Park Board seats. Dennis Rohr and Bradley Olson were set to win Mandan City Commission seats.

While city races are final, the June election acts as a primary for county races, with the top two for each seat advancing and the winners determined in November.

All of the Burleigh County Commission candidates move on: Steve Schwab (21%), Jerry Woodcox (21%), Wayne Munson (21%), Amelia Doll (21%) and Dustin Gawrylow (15%). Three will win seats in the general election.

Both Morton County Commission candidates -- Jackie Buckley and Andrew Zachmeier -- move on, and both will win seats in November.

Assistant Morton County State's Attorney Gabrielle Goter (53%) and Morton County State's Attorney Allen Koppy (47%) both move on to the general election, where one will win the state's attorney position.

Mark Splonskowski (52%) and Kirsten Dvorak (48%) will face off for Burleigh County auditor in November.

Many other Burleigh and Morton county positions have only one candidate.

There are no challengers for any of the four incumbent South Central Judicial District judges on the ballot: Pamela Nesvig, Douglas Bahr, Cynthia Feland and Bobbi Weiler.

