Schools' pandemic response a hot topic in superintendent race

She said before her tenure, DPI was focused on carrying out federal education laws, and she’s shifted the culture to focus more on students, schools and families by engaging parents and promoting personalized learning, as well as coding, computer science and STEM initiatives.

The pandemic has caused significant changes for education in 2020. Baesler said she’s proud that her department acted quickly, relative to other states, in issuing guidance to school districts about distance learning and reopening. DPI gave school districts a short turnaround to approve distance learning plans and have classes operating remotely by the start of April after Gov. Doug Burgum ordered them to close in mid-March.

“Not only did school districts stay open, but we kept them fully funded,” she said. “That didn’t happen in other states.”

Under Baesler, DPI has worked with legislative leaders to dole out several rounds of federal funding, totaling $60 million so far, to school districts to cover unexpected costs, including paying teachers and staff for extra hours worked. DPI is looking for approval to distribute another $28 million, she said.

Dick said he wanted to see more leniency in how schools could spend that money.