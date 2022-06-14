Schmitz easily unseats incumbent Bakken in Bismarck mayor’s race

A Bismarck accountant will lead the city after ousting a first-term mayor who was seeking reelection.

Mike Schmitz will be sworn in as Bismarck’s mayor on June 28. He’ll be the 32nd person to hold that position since the first mayor took office in 1875.

Schmitz garnered 5,736 votes Tuesday, or 59%, outdistancing incumbent Steve Bakken, who had 3,991 votes, or 41%, with all 18 city precincts reporting.

“I’m still trying to get my head around it,” Schmitz said. “I’m very appreciative of all the support from the community to allow me to serve them.”

Schmitz said his thoughts of a run at the mayor’s seat started about four years ago. That meant running against an acquaintance and someone he’s served with on committees. His intention, he said, was to run a respectful campaign.

“If I couldn’t, I didn’t want to run,” Schmitz said. “That’s the way I believe, and I think Steve ran the same way. That’s appropriate and the way it should be."

Bakken echoed Schmitz’ feelings about the respectfulness of the race. He said he would “stand all day” on his record as mayor and actions taken to address water and property tax issues. His hope for Bismarck is that there will be “no backing up” on changes made during his administration.

“We fixed a lot of things,” Bakken said. “We made hard decisions that had to be made.”

The city was on a path to bankruptcy because “bad policy led to bad finances,” he said.

“I hope there’s a long-term plan on where the city needs to be in 20 years, and not try to pay the bills today,” he said.

Bakken said he plans to remain politically active but didn’t elaborate on what, if any, other elected offices he might seek.

“Who knows at this point,” he said.

Several voters on Monday and Tuesday told the Tribune that they voted for Schmitz because they were unsatisfied with Bakken’s leadership.

“We need more accountability and communication,” Pam Ihmels said.

Schmitz said his first steps will be to form a plan in the coming weeks “on how to move forward, and look to increase transparency as soon as I can.”

Schmitz, 60, a partner in the accounting firm Schmitz-Holstrom, has been a CPA for 38 years. He ran on a platform of increased transparency he said should go beyond telling the public “this is what we’re doing.” He favors a planning process that’s done on a three- to five-year basis, and allows for flexibility in the longer term and smoother adjustments to items such as water rates and property taxes.

Bakken, 54, worked as a broadcaster for 40 years, and also worked in consulting and logistics. He is the director of business strategy with McGough Construction. In 2018 he defeated incumbent Mike Seminary and a second challenger, Isaac Afoakwa. Bakken took almost 58% of the vote to Seminary’s 38%.

Bakken as he sought a second term pushed waterfront development, which he sees as a way to increase sales tax revenue and thereby reduce city property taxes. He touted his role in turning around a city he said was on its way to bankruptcy because of bad policy and what he called a “horrendous” budgeting process.

The two before the election expressed sharply differing views on waterfront development. Bakken sees the potential for public marinas and retail businesses, and entertainment spaces that might allow boaters to listen to a concert while on the water. His vision includes connecting Double Ditch Indian Village north of Bismarck with General Sibley Park & Campground to the south through a trail system. Sales tax revenue generated by development could reduce or eliminate city property taxes, Bakken said.

Schmitz said the waterfront has value but development would mean the loss of city parks or the use of land outside of city limits, some of which is unstable. The city's sales tax revenue would have to more than double to eliminate city property taxes, he said, adding that he doubts development would generate that much more in sales tax.

The mayor's 2022 salary is $28,806.

(Tribune intern Zachary Weiand contributed to this story.)

