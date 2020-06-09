Bismarck voters nix sales tax increase for rec center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bismarck voters have rejected a half-cent sales tax hike that would have helped fund a new recreation center.

Known as “Measure 1” on residents’ ballots, the sales tax increase failed after managing to secure just 37% of the vote with 16,710 residents voting.

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District put forward the proposal, which would have funded much of the roughly $114.5-million facility.

Bismarck Park Board President Brian Beattie said the measure was met with "impeccably bad timing" due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has caused unemployment to spike and many families to watch their budgets.

"There was no going back once we were on the ballot," he said. "We had to go forward."

He added that it was difficult to convey to the public that the facility would not have required an excessive subsidy from property taxes to operate.

Project supporters will now have to decide how to proceed with planning for a rec center, Beattie said. He added that it would be helpful for them to know why voters rejected the measure, and they might consider engaging a consulting firm they have used previously to aid that effort.