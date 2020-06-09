Bismarck voters nix sales tax increase for rec center

Bismarck voters have rejected a half-cent sales tax hike that would have helped fund a new recreation center.
Known as “Measure 1” on residents’ ballots, the sales tax increase failed after managing to secure just 37% of the vote with 16,710 residents voting.
The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District put forward the proposal, which would have funded much of the roughly $114.5-million facility.
Bismarck Park Board President Brian Beattie said the measure was met with "impeccably bad timing" due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has caused unemployment to spike and many families to watch their budgets.
"There was no going back once we were on the ballot," he said. "We had to go forward."
He added that it was difficult to convey to the public that the facility would not have required an excessive subsidy from property taxes to operate.
Project supporters will now have to decide how to proceed with planning for a rec center, Beattie said. He added that it would be helpful for them to know why voters rejected the measure, and they might consider engaging a consulting firm they have used previously to aid that effort.
Supporters will need to decide whether to "scale it down even more" or to "just try it again when we're not in the COVID crisis," Beattie said.
The rec center was to include a main building, a separate building to house an ice arena and a courtyard in between. The plan also involved a four-lane running and walking track, an adventure trail, six tennis courts, five indoor pickleball courts, a gymnastics facility, an indoor turf field, two full-size gymnasiums and four racquetball courts.
The sales tax increase drew support from the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau. The bureau said last month that the proposed rec center “fits within our mission,” which includes promoting “engaging visitor experiences resulting in community economic growth and quality of place.”
The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC opposed the measure, saying that “the timing wasn’t right to ask voters whether or not to approve a tax increase.” The group cited the unknown impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.
Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter said Tuesday night that "there's certainly no sense of satisfaction from seeing the measure defeated."
"I think the community needs to continue to look for ways that we can better ourselves as a place for businesses and residents," he said.
Supporters of the measure estimated it would cost the average family $5.50 per month in taxes.
The tax would have expired when bonds financing up to $108 million of the project were paid off.
Parks and Recreation estimated the facility would cost between $108 million and $120 million, with up to 10% of the money coming from donations.
The measure made its way to the ballot after Bismarck city commissioners voted unanimously in January to advance it to voters.
A location for the rec center was not yet selected.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!