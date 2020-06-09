Baesler to advance in superintendent race, Dick leads Tuttle for second spot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Incumbent Kirsten Baesler will advance to the November ballot along with one other candidate after securing the most votes in a three-way race for state superintendent of public instruction.

As of press time, Underwood Superintendent Brandt J. Dick, with 27% of the vote, was leading over Minot resident Charles Tuttle with 19%, for the second spot. Those percentages reflect 338 of 422 precincts fully reporting election results.

Baesler easily advanced after securing 54% of the vote.

“I am grateful for the strong support of North Dakotans and the renewed trust they’ve placed in me as the state school superintendent,” Baesler said in a statement. “Together with families and local leaders, we will reopen our schools and embrace new opportunities for our young people. I look forward to earning the support of voters again in November.”

The superintendent will oversee the instruction of 114,000 public K-12 students across the state. The four-year term begins Jan. 1.

The position also entails seats on a variety of state boards such as the Board of University and School Lands and the Teachers’ Fund For Retirement Board.