Baesler to advance in superintendent race, Dick appears to land second spot

Incumbent Kirsten Baesler will advance to the November ballot along with one other candidate after securing the most votes in a three-way race for state superintendent of public instruction.
Underwood Superintendent Brandt J. Dick appeared to land the second spot in Tuesday's primary election and also advance.
With all 422 precincts reporting, Dick had 26% of the vote and Minot resident Charles Tuttle had 20%. Dick appears to move on to the general election, though about 41,000 mail-in ballots had yet to be returned on Tuesday from about 196,000 sent out statewide, according to Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum. County canvassing boards meet Monday to certify election results.
Baesler easily advanced after securing 54% of the vote. Nearly 138,200 people voted.
“I am grateful for the strong support of North Dakotans and the renewed trust they’ve placed in me as the state school superintendent,” Baesler said in a statement. “Together with families and local leaders, we will reopen our schools and embrace new opportunities for our young people. I look forward to earning the support of voters again in November.”
The superintendent will oversee the instruction of 114,000 public K-12 students across the state. The four-year term begins Jan. 1.
The position also entails seats on a variety of state boards such as the Board of University and School Lands and the Teachers’ Fund For Retirement Board.
Baesler, a Mandan resident, was elected superintendent in 2012. She previously served on the Mandan School Board, including as president, and she has held several teaching and administrative jobs with Bismarck Public Schools.
Baesler pled guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge earlier this year after she was arrested in February in Mandan for drunken driving. She was sentenced to pay $750, serve nearly a year of unsupervised probation and complete any recommended treatment.
Her arrest, in part, prompted the North Dakota Republican Party to delay its letter of support for a superintendent candidate until after the primary.
Baesler has been in the spotlight this spring during the coronavirus pandemic as she has led schools through a statewide closure. She is a frequent guest at Gov. Doug Burgum’s virus-related press conferences.
Dick lives in Bismarck and has spent 25 years working in education, holding roles as district superintendent, college adjunct professor, principal and teacher.
He also has served on various boards and advocated for rural schools on issues under consideration by the state Legislature.
This is Dick’s first time running for public office. In past interviews, he has told the Tribune that he expects the state superintendent will have to deal with budget cuts in the future, the result of declining state revenues amid the pandemic. He said he would like to see local school districts have greater say in responding to the crisis.
Tuttle made an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. House in 2018. He has worked as a ballot measure activist, a newspaper marketer and manager for a clothing retailer, and he has been self-employed for 20 years.
He told the Tribune he is running to improve proficiency outcomes in schools and to allow local school boards greater say over curriculum.
Tuttle was convicted of assault in 2003. He disputes a finding by an Ohio court in 2001 that he had sexual contact with a child. No criminal charges were filed over the matter. Tuttle attributed his legal issues to "ugly" and "despicable" custody and divorce matters.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!