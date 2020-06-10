Baesler to advance in superintendent race, Dick appears to land second spot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Incumbent Kirsten Baesler will advance to the November ballot along with one other candidate after securing the most votes in a three-way race for state superintendent of public instruction.

Underwood Superintendent Brandt J. Dick appeared to land the second spot in Tuesday's primary election and also advance.

With all 422 precincts reporting, Dick had 26% of the vote and Minot resident Charles Tuttle had 20%. Dick appears to move on to the general election, though about 41,000 mail-in ballots had yet to be returned on Tuesday from about 196,000 sent out statewide, according to Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum. County canvassing boards meet Monday to certify election results.

Baesler easily advanced after securing 54% of the vote. Nearly 138,200 people voted.

“I am grateful for the strong support of North Dakotans and the renewed trust they’ve placed in me as the state school superintendent,” Baesler said in a statement. “Together with families and local leaders, we will reopen our schools and embrace new opportunities for our young people. I look forward to earning the support of voters again in November.”