Potter, Vetter advance in Burleigh County auditor's race; position will remain elected

Tracy Potter and Leo Vetter will be on the November general election ballot as candidates for Burleigh County auditor/treasurer, while a ballot measure that would have made the position appointed rather than elected failed on Tuesday.
Potter got 40% of the vote and Vetter got 37%. They beat out Dale Patrick, who got 22%.
The measure vote was 67% against. About 21,200 people voted.
Potter said he was "gratified" that he's advancing to the November election but was even more pleased that the measure to make the position appointed failed. He was running partly as a statement to keep the position elected.
"It was great. I was really pleased. I think all people need to hear is that democracy is the thing at stake and they say 'Yeah, sure. I think I should have a voice in that' and so they say 'No. Don't take that away.' I'm really pleased with that," Potter said.
Vetter was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday night.
Whoever ultimately wins in November will serve until 2022, when former longtime auditor Kevin Glatt's term was set to expire. Glatt resigned in October without publicly offering a reason.
County commissioners in March approved placing a measure on the June ballot on whether to make the position, along with the county recorder seat, appointed instead of elected. The measure had no effect on this year's election.
Chairman Jerry Woodcox previously said the commissioners' stance is that making the county auditor position appointed would enable the county to "get much better, qualified" people for the job.
The auditor/treasurer serves as one of two chief financial officers, along with the county finance director. The auditor/treasurer also administers elections and oversees public records.
Potter, who has previously served as the executive director of the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation for 21 years, is a former Democratic state senator. He served District 35 from 2006-10, and also led the state tourism office from 1992-93. He was the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2010 and for state school superintendent in 2012.
Vetter, who owns a home-building business, graduated with an accounting degree from the University of Mary in 1986. He then worked in the state auditor's office for 3 ½ years, reviewing the financial records of political subdivisions including counties, cities and school districts. He told the Tribune he's running to return to a passion for accounting.
Patrick, an administrator who also serves on the Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission, manages five programs at the state Department of Environmental Quality.
The county auditor/treasurer starting salary is between $78,769 and $88,566, depending on experience, according to County Elections Manager Erika White.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
