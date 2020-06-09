Potter, Vetter advance in Burleigh County auditor's race; position will remain elected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tracy Potter and Leo Vetter will be on the November general election ballot as candidates for Burleigh County auditor/treasurer, while a ballot measure that would have made the position appointed rather than elected failed on Tuesday.

Potter got 40% of the vote and Vetter got 37%. They beat out Dale Patrick, who got 22%.

The measure vote was 67% against. About 21,200 people voted.

Potter said he was "gratified" that he's advancing to the November election but was even more pleased that the measure to make the position appointed failed. He was running partly as a statement to keep the position elected.

"It was great. I was really pleased. I think all people need to hear is that democracy is the thing at stake and they say 'Yeah, sure. I think I should have a voice in that' and so they say 'No. Don't take that away.' I'm really pleased with that," Potter said.

Vetter was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday night.

Whoever ultimately wins in November will serve until 2022, when former longtime auditor Kevin Glatt's term was set to expire. Glatt resigned in October without publicly offering a reason.